Lily James Stuns Unbuttoned As Pamela Anderson On-Set

Scroll for the photos. Buzz over the series is rising, with images showing Lily by a Los Angeles trailer and 100% pulling off the head-turning Pam look. Seen smiling and carrying a cream cotton bag, the Downton Abbey star was platinum-blonde, all high ponytail, and in a thigh-skimming and silky black shirt dress - plunging necklines, of course, being Canadian Pam's trademark.

Lily also rocked fury-lined tan boots rising to the calf, but there was one accessory a 1990s Pam wouldn't have been seen with - a smartphone.