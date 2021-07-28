Lily James Stuns Unbuttoned As Pamela Anderson On-Set

Lily James is an absolute dead-ringer for Pamela Anderson right now - handy, since the 32-year-old is playing the Playboy bombshell in upcoming Hulu mini-series Pam & Tommy. Earlier today, photos of the British star emerged straight from the set, and they were big-time channeling one of Pamela's most-iconic looks. Pamela, who was known for her leggy outings and clingy minidresses back in the day, was given a giant nod via Lily's all-black outfit, with the trademark unbuttoned finish, of course, manifesting.