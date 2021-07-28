Hailey Bieber Chows Down Pizza In Sheer Dress

In late 2020, and while on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Justin opened up on whether or not he and Hailey are ready to welcome kids.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said. “I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do." Justin added Hailey wanting to have "a few," adding that the "hold up" - which Ellen asked about - was them waiting for the right time.

"There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he continued. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."