The art of relaxation, better mental health and heightened mental performance can all be traced back to one’s diet & lifestyle. There are other reasons of course.

Besides abstaining from the news now & again, including new foods into one’s diet is a phenomenal way to boost the body’s stress tolerance and help you relax.

Today we’ll be discussing 4 food that can help you feel calmer & less stressed! Some of these foods specifically make you feel better overall, and help your energy levels!