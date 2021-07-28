Sharp Dressed Man: 4 Tips On How To Dress Better

ZZ Top certainly got it right: a sharp-dressed man will always enjoy more than his fair share of female attention. But dressing well is more than just about earning favor with the ladies; it's also about self-worth and self-respect, as well as expressing your personal style and sense of individuality.

Although finding a style that works for you can prove tricky if you don't know where to look, there are a few time-tested tips and tricks that will help you look smart and spotless no matter what you put on.

Here are a few suggestions on how to level up your sartorial know-how.