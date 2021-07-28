NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Pelicans For Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Trade

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the young teams that are expected to be aggressive on the trade market this summer. With Zion Williamson's camp starting to grow impatient with the team's direction, the Pelicans should strongly consider targeting a legitimate superstar that could take them to the next level in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Despite losing precious picks in the trade that enabled them to acquire Jonas Valanciunas from the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pelicans still have a plethora of interesting trade assets that the could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.