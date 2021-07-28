NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To Heat For Four Players & Draft Picks

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard may be currently competing in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, but his name continues to be part of various trade rumors. Though the Trail Blazers said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Lillard, there are growing speculations around the league that the six-time NBA All-Star could soon find his way out of Portland, especially if they fail to build a title contender around him this summer.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Trail Blazers would be forced to start listening to trade offers for him in the 2021 offseason.