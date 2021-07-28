How To Rock One-Shoulder Tank Tops, According To Celebs

One-shoulder tank tops are back in style! The 2000s' summer staple has made a comeback in 2021 and is now the hottest trend.

While we're still very familiar with one-should tank tops -- the return of Y2K fashion has certainly refreshed our memory -- a lot has changed in terms of how to wear them, notes Pure Wow.

"The style du jour is minimalistic, with a slim fit and no extra adornments. The strap can be thick enough to cover a one-shoulder bra or spaghetti thin, but you won’t find many short- or long-sleeve styles anymore."

Here are five ways to style one-shoulder tanks inspired by your favorite celebrities.