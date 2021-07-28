Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Checks Out Britney In Hotel Room

Jamie Lynn Spears' husband Jamie Watson has been caught checking Britney Spears' Instagram while on a luxury vacation. The 39-year-old businessman and husband to singer Britney's sister Jamie Lynn featured on the Netflix star's Instagram a few days ago, this as JLS posted a massive clap-back for her 2.2 million followers.

Jamie Lynn, this month shaded by Grammy winner Britney amid her conservatorship battles, is fresh from denying she owns a $1 million Florida condo, one alleged to have been paid for by Britney. See what happened below.