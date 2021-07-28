Trending Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Checks Out Britney In Hotel Room

Jamie Lynn Spears and husband close up
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt
Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears' husband Jamie Watson has been caught checking Britney Spears' Instagram while on a luxury vacation. The 39-year-old businessman and husband to singer Britney's sister Jamie Lynn featured on the Netflix star's Instagram a few days ago, this as JLS posted a massive clap-back for her 2.2 million followers.

Jamie Lynn, this month shaded by Grammy winner Britney amid her conservatorship battles, is fresh from denying she owns a $1 million Florida condo, one alleged to have been paid for by Britney. See what happened below.

Denies Britney Funded Condo

Jamie Lynn Spears home in jeans
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Britney had footed the bill for a penthouse condo in Destin, FL - back in 2016, Jamie Lynn had bragged about the property in an interview. Now, the Sweet Magnolias star is denying she owns one.

Posting low-key family vacation snaps that included 13-year-old daughter Maddie and 3-year-old Ivey, plus her husband, Jamie Lynn shared everything from her daughters eating to a bathtub snap, plus a bikini-clad hotel room selfie where husband Jamie was scrolling his phone.

See The Photos Below

The image now making headlines showed Jamie Lynn snapping herself in a pool look and with wet hair. Hubby Jamie, sat near a mirror, was casually on his phone, and it looks like fans have hit zoom. He was, indeed, on Britney's Instagram and checking out one of her recent posts - the snap showed a book photo and quote about kindness.

Jamie Lynn's caption, now edited, made headlines for seeing her straight-up deny owning a condo. Swipe below for the gallery - see what she said below.

Scroll For More Photos

Britney Spears in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

The former Zoey 101 star told fans: "I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s at the Ritz anyway🌊."

"Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’🤍🤍 Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol," she added. The first half of that is now gone via the edit. See more photos below.

2016 Condo Mention

Jamie Lynn had referenced a condo as she spoke to CMT in 2016, stating:

"We're pretty blessed with a big condo. It can sleep about ten people. We all have breakfast together, I plan a big dinner, and we have a space at the beach. And when we write, there's no pressure and no timeline, so the songs just kind of fall out. It's hard to call that work."

Earlier this summer, the mom of two had denied Britney was funding her, stating she'd been paying her own bills since she was ten years old.

