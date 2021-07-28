Shock Poll Shows California Could Get GOP Governor As Support For Gavin Newsom Recall Grows

Scheduled to be held in September, the special election on whether to recall Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom ​is shaping up to be very closely contested.

According to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by The Los Angeles Times that was released Tuesday, Newsom is in a very vulnerable position.

The governor, whose actions amid the coronavirus pandemic drew widespread criticism, appears to be losing support from key voting blocs, while enthusiasm for his removal continues to grow.