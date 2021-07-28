Watch: Don Lemon Defends Tucker Carlson

Over the weekend, popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson was confronted in a Montana fishing shop by a man named Dan Bailey.

Bailey posted the exchange to social media, bragging about how he attacked Carlson for allegedly pushing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.

Bailey called Carlson "the worst human being known to man" and repeatedly accused him of promoting COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Carlson tried to deescalate the conflict, the footage shows, repeatedly telling Bailey "my daughter's here."

CNN anchor Don Lemon has weighed in on the incident.