Kendall Jenner's Summer Style Is All About Cowgirl Chic

Kendall Jenner attends the screening of 'Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)' during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Shutterstock | 2131613
Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Whether she's horseback riding for her 818 Tequila launch or rocking cowboy hats with her swimwear, Kendall Jenner has been infusing plenty of cowgirl chic into her looks lately. The 25-year-old reality TV star and socialite exuded "elevated Western" vibes this weekend when she stepped out in a street-casual outfit complete with eye-catching cowboy boots.

Photographed at a Malibu gas station, the model crouched down to pump her purple 1960 Cadillac Eldorado full of gas, displaying her footwear in detail thanks to her cropped jeans. See the paparazzi photos below!

Out With The Crocs & Sandals, In With The Boots

Giphy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Kendall has made no secret out of her love for Crocs but the model went a different way as far as shoes were concerned. She sported a fabulous pair of vintage cowboy boots in a two-tone yellow color that caught the eye without being too flashy. The footwear had brown heels and a matching pattern that added texture to the look.

Vogue noted the item "offered an elevated, Western touch" to Kendall's outfit, which was a muted tone that complemented the boots. Check them out below!

White Jeans For A Classic Look

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Alexander Wang Collection 1 fashion show at Rockefeller Center.
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola

Kendall paired the khaki-bisque boots with classic white jeans -- a high-waist style that accentuated her supple supermodel silhouette. She wore a coordinating shoulder bag from The Row and added another splash of color with a yellow-green crop top that flattered her shoes.

Her list of accessories also included a collection of tasteful gold jewelry comprising of a pendant necklace, layered bracelet, and band ring. The E! star finished off her look with an ivory hair clip and dark sunglasses. She also wore a cream face mask that tied the color scheme together.

More Photos Below!

Kendall Jenner wears ribbed pink crop top while posing with her new tequila.
Kendall Jenner | Instagram

Kendall has been rocking the ribbed cropped top on social media and her latest outing was no exception. She flaunted her lean figure in a fitted sleeveless number, whose simple elegance and fresh color made the outfit pop.

But the pièce de résistance were her memorable cowboy boots, to which Vogue dedicated an entire article this week.

The model, who stunned in dark wellies on the cover of Vogue Spain last week, seems to have bid farewell to sandals this season in favor of comfy footwear with more coverage and extra oomph.

"If you’re thinking of ditching the sandal this summer, try the ole wrangler boot, which is a saucy addition to any simple summer look," writes Vogue's Liana Satenstein in an article inspired by Kendall's look.

Style Your Cowboy Boots With A Dress Like Kendall

Kendall Jenner poses backstage prior to the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Gettyimages | Pascal Le Segretain

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also flaunted the staple fashion piece on an outing in late May, turning heads in Los Angeles. This time around, she styled the boots with a slip dress by St Agni, opting for a nearly all-black look that also included a minimalist '90s-inspired shoulder bag.

Ever the style icon, she accessorized with a black face mask and tortoiseshell sunglasses, which played up her footwear -- "a low-key, mid-height version in a black and burgundy mix, with a square toe and low heel," per Harper's Bazaar. See it below.

