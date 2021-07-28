Kendall Jenner's Summer Style Is All About Cowgirl Chic

Whether she's horseback riding for her 818 Tequila launch or rocking cowboy hats with her swimwear, Kendall Jenner has been infusing plenty of cowgirl chic into her looks lately. The 25-year-old reality TV star and socialite exuded "elevated Western" vibes this weekend when she stepped out in a street-casual outfit complete with eye-catching cowboy boots.

Photographed at a Malibu gas station, the model crouched down to pump her purple 1960 Cadillac Eldorado full of gas, displaying her footwear in detail thanks to her cropped jeans. See the paparazzi photos below!