Damian Lillard, Team USA Overwhelming Favorites To Beat Team Iran In Upcoming Matchup

The USA men's national basketball team didn't have a good start in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Despite having a roster consisting of some of the NBA's best players, Team USA suffered a huge upset at the hands of Team France, ending their 25-game winning steak in the Olympics. Luckily, Team USA still has a strong chance of advancing to the quarterfinals and capture the gold medal.
After losing to Team France, Team USA is set to face Team Iran, who is yet to earn their first win in the Olympics since 1948.