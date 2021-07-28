Damian Lillard, Team USA Overwhelming Favorites To Beat Team Iran In Upcoming Matchup

When they lost to Team France, most people doubted Team USA's chances of winning the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. However, one of their main guys, Damian Lillard, doesn't see any reason to panic, believing that Team USA still has what it takes to accomplish their main goal in the Land of the rising sun.

"A lot of people will make it seem like the end of the world, but our job as professionals representing our country at the Olympics is to do what's necessary,” Lillard said, as quoted by CBS Sports. “We still can accomplish what we came here to accomplish."

Team USA has earned plenty of criticisms for their recent loss against Team France. However, instead of creating a distraction, it's expected to make them a more dangerous team in their upcoming games.