Simone Biles and the USA women's gymnastics team headed into the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics as the heavy favorite to capture the gold medal in the team competition. Unfortunately, things didn't go as expected in the Olympic women's gymnastics team final. Biles, who was the final gymnast to compete for Team USA during the first rotation, doesn't seem to be her usual self.

Instead of doing a two-and-a-half twisting vault, Biles lost control in the air and only executed one-and-a-half twists.