Could the worlds of The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy soon collide? During a new interview, director James Gunn hinted at just that.

While appearing on Jake's Take, via a report from Collider on July 27, Gunn confirmed he is interested in creating a Marvel/DC crossover, and noted that the idea for the potential project has been discussed with heads from both companies.

"[I] would be really happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie," Gunn confirmed to the outlet.