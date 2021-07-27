Joe Bell Discusses Son's Tragic Death After The Release Of Mark Wahlberg Film

Mark Wahlberg's recently-released film, Joe Bell, follows the story of a man fighting against bullying after tragically losing his son, Jadin, to injuries suffered during a suicide attempt in 2013.

According to Bell, Jadin endured intense bullying at La Grande High School in Oregon, where he was openly gay and a member of the cheerleading team.

"They ripped him apart," Bell told Salon in 2013, via PEOPLE of his son's bullies. "Even when I was in the stands, they made fun of him, called him hateful names."