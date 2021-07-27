NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis To Kings, Buddy Hield To Mavs In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Timberwolves

Trending Stories
JB Baruelo

Since suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been circulating that the Dallas Mavericks would be parting ways with Kristaps Porzingis this summer. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, some people believe that the Mavericks are better off using Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their supporting cast around Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks have already denied that they are planning to move Porzingis in the 2021 offseason, but there remains a huge possibility for them to change their mind, especially if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Kristaps Porzingis & Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of potential trades that could happen during the NBA draft week. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade that would send Porzingis to the Sacramento Kings.

In the proposed three-team trade scenario, the Kings would get Porzingis, Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver, and a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick, the Mavericks would receive Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, and the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, while the Minnesota Timberwolves would obtain Harrison Barnes.

Kristaps Porzingis Gets A Fresh Start In Dallas

Kristaps Porzingis going up against Paul George
Gettyimages | Pool

The proposed three-way blockbuster deal would be beneficial for Porzingis and the Kings. Having a fresh start with a rebuilding team like the Kings would give the Latvian center plenty of time to fully recover from his previous injuries and regain his All-Star form.

Meanwhile, the suggested deal would allow the Kings to rebuild their roster around De'Aaron Fox. Porzingis could immediately replace Bagley III as the team's starting power forward, while Beasley could take Hield's spot and serve as Fox's next backcourt partner. Culver would give the Kings another promising player that they could develop and a first-round selection in 2025.

Mavericks Make A Huge Gamble

Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III shake hands
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

The Mavericks would definitely have second thoughts before pushing through with the trade. Though it would allow them to dump Porzingis' contract and add an elite three-point shooter in Hield, they would also have to believe that Bagley III isn't an NBA draft bust.

Since entering the league in 2018, Bagley III is yet to prove that he deserved to be selected as a second overall pick. Aside from his inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, he has also dealt with numerous injuries in the past three seasons. However, if the Mavericks could unleash Bagley's hidden potential, he and Hield could form a promising trio with Doncic next season.

Timberwolves Add Veteran With Championship Experience

Harrison Barnes trying to score against Chris Paul
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Meanwhile, for helping the Mavericks and the Kings facilitate the trade, the Timberwolves would be acquiring a veteran with championship experience in Barnes. Barnes may not be a superstar, but he could be the player that the Timberwolves need alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards to end their playoff drought in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Barnes would give the Timberwolves another reliable scorer, rebounder, defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With the years he spent with the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State, Barnes won't have a hard time making himself with Towns, Russell, and Edwards in Minnesota.

