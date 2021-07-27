NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis To Kings, Buddy Hield To Mavs In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Timberwolves

Since suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been circulating that the Dallas Mavericks would be parting ways with Kristaps Porzingis this summer. With his failure to live up to expectations as the team's second-best player, some people believe that the Mavericks are better off using Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their supporting cast around Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks have already denied that they are planning to move Porzingis in the 2021 offseason, but there remains a huge possibility for them to change their mind, especially if they are presented with an intriguing offer.