Here Are The Most Popular Nail Colors In 2021

Deep reds are making a comeback this year, so make sure you pick up a rich burgundy or Bordeaux polish to keep your fingers looking trendy.

"A beautiful burnt burgundy never goes out of style," Massachusetts-based nail artist Aline Moreira tells Who What Wear.

Wear it as a stand-alone color or as a statement color in combination with darker accents.

"Think half-French tips, simple vertical lines down the center of the nail, or even dagger shapes using a deep, velvety red," suggests Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce, who is also a consulting nail artist for Orly.