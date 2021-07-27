Trending Stories
Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

TV

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

US Politics

Joe Biden Will Resign Or Face The 25th Amendment, Ex-White House Doctor Says

Celebrities

Britney Spears Impresses Wearing Only Backyard Daisy Dukes

News

Bill Gates Net Worth Revealed Amid Divorce

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Get Myles Turner For Kyle Kuzma & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Trade

Myles Turner clapping his hands after hearing the ref's decision
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the last offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his inability to live up to expectations as the team's third star, most people believe that the Lakers are better off using Kuzma as a trade chip to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In a recent appearance on ESPN's Woj and Lowe Draft Special, via Youtube, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Lakers have engaged in trade talks with "almost every team" involving Kuzma this summer.

LA Lakers Could Swap Kyle Kuzma For Myles Turner

Myles Turner driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

One of the potential trade targets for the Lakers in the deal involving Kuzma is Myles of the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Lakers to swap Kuzma for Turner.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kuzma, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and a lottery-protected 2027 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Kyle Kuzma going back to defense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Pacers. Aside from helping them address the logjam at the center position, it would also enable them to add another young and promising player in Kuzma and two first-round picks to their war chest of draft assets.

Kuzma still has plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game but compared to Turner, he would be a much better frontcourt partner for Domantas Sabonis. Meanwhile, by combining the No. 13 and No. 22 picks, the Pacers could find a way to move up in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Myles Turner Gives Lakers' New Starting Center

Myles Turner going for a lay up
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Though it would cost them two first-round selections, swapping Kuzma for Turner would also be worth exploring for the Purple and Gold. If they succeed to acquire Turner, the Lakers would no longer need to worry about re-signing Andre Drummond in the 2021 free agency.

Turner would give the Lakers a new starting center who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Myles Turner Would Love A Trade To Lakers

Myles Turner celebrating Pacers' victory
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Though he's yet to officially demand a trade from the Pacers, Turner would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Lakers. Instead of being stuck with an average team like the Pacers, joining forces with James and Davis in Los Angeles would give Turner a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Aside from the opportunity to contend for the NBA championship title next year, being mentored by James and Davis could also speed up Turner's development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Latest Headlines

Hailey Bieber's New Diet Makes Her 'Feel So Clear & Energetic'

July 27, 2021

Women's March Endorses Progressive Nina Turner Over Hillary Clinton-Backed Candidate

July 27, 2021

Bill Gates Net Worth Revealed Amid Divorce

July 27, 2021

New CDC Data Sheds Light On Breakthrough Coronavirus Infections

July 27, 2021

WWE Rumors: Aliyah Could Replace Doudrop As Eva Marie's New Sidekick

July 27, 2021

NFL Rumors: Packers Agree To Several Conditions To Convince Aaron Rodgers To Stay In Green Bay

July 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.