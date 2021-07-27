NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Get Myles Turner For Kyle Kuzma & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Trade

Since the last offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his inability to live up to expectations as the team's third star, most people believe that the Lakers are better off using Kuzma as a trade chip to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In a recent appearance on ESPN's Woj and Lowe Draft Special, via Youtube, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Lakers have engaged in trade talks with "almost every team" involving Kuzma this summer.