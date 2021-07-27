Hailey Bieber's New Diet Makes Her 'Feel So Clear & Energetic'

She may have been posing next to her very first Thanksgiving turkey last year -- and assuring fans "it's not burnt" -- but Hailey Bieber has made some big dietary changes since then. The supermodel wife of Justin Bieber, who shone as a "first-time turkey maker" in a November 27 double update that scored over 1.7 million likes, is now making headlines for a new diet swap that she claims has changed her life.

The 24-year-old, who was known for her love of picanha -- a Brazillian cut of beef, per The Beet -- did a 180-degree turn by going plant-based, according to a new Instagram update. Check it out below!