Hailey Bieber's New Diet Makes Her 'Feel So Clear & Energetic'

Hailey Bieber attends the 2020 Golden Globe Awards post-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

She may have been posing next to her very first Thanksgiving turkey last year -- and assuring fans "it's not burnt" -- but Hailey Bieber has made some big dietary changes since then. The supermodel wife of Justin Bieber, who shone as a "first-time turkey maker" in a November 27 double update that scored over 1.7 million likes, is now making headlines for a new diet swap that she claims has changed her life.

The 24-year-old, who was known for her love of picanha -- a Brazillian cut of beef, per The Beet -- did a 180-degree turn by going plant-based, according to a new Instagram update. Check it out below!

Going Plant-Based

Hailey Bieber makes pizza at home.
Hailey Bieber | Instagram

Hailey revealed she had fully transitioned to a plant-based diet in a recent Instagram story shared with her 36 million followers. While the Vogue model didn't specify if she had gone vegan, she did say she had sworn off meat.

“Over the past two and half months I completely cut meat (other than fish) out of my daily eating and have been sticking to more vegetarian/vegan dishes," Hailey wrote on Instagram.

The model also posted a photo of a gluten-free lemon poppyseed cake next to a cooling iced coffee. It's safe to say that Hailey knows how to treat herself even when she's watching what she eats!

Says She 'Never Felt Better'

Hailey Bieber takes a selfie in tie-dye sweatshirt.
Hailey Bieber | Instagram

While her healthy snack certainly looked delicious, it seems that Hailey's new diet is working wonders for her. The model said she felt "so clear and energetic" since giving up meat, suggesting the change has not only improved her energy levels but also helped detox her body.

The results speak for themselves if her latest selfies are of any indication. Last week, she went glam for a couple of close-ups that can be seen below, wowing followers with her firm complexion and radiant look.

"I have never felt better," Hailey wrote in her Instagram story. Keep going for the post!

She Started Eating More Plant-Based Two Years Ago

Hailey's journey toward a more plant-based diet started back in 2019 when the Tucson, Arizona native first became acquainted with Monty's Good Burger, per The Beet. She was so impressed by their plant-based burger that she shared it on social media.

"Unbelievable vegan food," Hailey captioned the pic.

Since then, she has incorporated vegan and vegetarian recipes into her diet without making the full switch to meat-free.

“I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine,” she told Harper's Bazaar in December. “I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me."

Fully Committed

Hailey Bieber shows off her wedding ring in close-up selfie.
Hailey Bieber | Instagram

Even though Hailey was not ready to commit to the plant-based lifestyle back then, she still made a lot of effort to prioritize healthy eating.

"I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I’ve picked up more fish, greens, and lentils.”

Despite her initial hesitation, the model has now embraced plant-based foods without reserve and is fully dedicated to a meat-free diet.

"Just sharing this for anyone who may be thinking about cutting out meat," she said.

Hailey's original post was shared by both Hello! magazine and The Beet. Scroll through the embed below to take a look.

