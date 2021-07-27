Women's March Endorses Progressive Nina Turner Over Hillary Clinton-Backed Candidate

The Women's March endorsed on Tuesday progressive House candidate Nina Turner, a close ally of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Turner, a former Ohio state senator, is competing against Cuyahoga County Democratic Chair Shontel Brown in the 11th District Democratic primary.
Whoever wins the Democratic primary election, which is scheduled to take place next week, is all but certain to win the seat, which was left vacant after former congresswoman Marcia Fudge joined President Joe Biden's administration as Housing and Urban Development Secretary.