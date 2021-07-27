Women's March Endorses Progressive Nina Turner Over Hillary Clinton-Backed Candidate

In a statement supplied to The Hill, Women's March executive director Rachel O'Leary Carmona described Turner as a "phenomenal candidate."

"We have been disappointed at the way that Democratic initiatives have been slowed down or stopped and we're looking for people who are going to charge ahead and get the work done. Get it done for women."

Carmona added that the organization intends to endorse more candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

"We can anticipate more contentious races like this as progressives and Democrats really are grappling with what it looks like to build out the future that works for all Americans," she said.