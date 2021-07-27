Trending Stories
Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

TV

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

US Politics

Joe Biden Will Resign Or Face The 25th Amendment, Ex-White House Doctor Says

Celebrities

Britney Spears Impresses Wearing Only Backyard Daisy Dukes

News

Bill Gates Net Worth Revealed Amid Divorce

Women's March Endorses Progressive Nina Turner Over Hillary Clinton-Backed Candidate

Congressional candidate Nina Turner delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 89130
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

The Women's March endorsed on Tuesday progressive House candidate Nina Turner, a close ally of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Turner, a former Ohio state senator, is competing against Cuyahoga County Democratic Chair Shontel Brown in the 11th District Democratic primary.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary election, which is scheduled to take place next week, is all but certain to win the seat, which was left vacant after former congresswoman Marcia Fudge joined President Joe Biden's administration as Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

Women's March Endorsement

In a statement supplied to The Hill, Women's March executive director Rachel O'Leary Carmona described Turner as a "phenomenal candidate."

"We have been disappointed at the way that Democratic initiatives have been slowed down or stopped and we're looking for people who are going to charge ahead and get the work done. Get it done for women."

Carmona added that the organization intends to endorse more candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

"We can anticipate more contentious races like this as progressives and Democrats really are grappling with what it looks like to build out the future that works for all Americans," she said.

Turner Has Ties To Women's March

The first Women's March took place in 2017, one day after former President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The gathering drew close to 5 million people and was the largest single-day protest in American history. The march has taken place every year since then.

Turner has been a strong supporter of the Women's March, speaking multiple times at their rallies in the nation's capital.

According to Carmona, Turner earned the organization's endorsement because she supports progressive policies that would benefit women, such as Medicare for All.

Shontel Brown

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 4083826

Turner's opponent, Shontel Brown, enjoys the support of Democratic Party leaders and other establishment figures, including 2016 presidential candidate and former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton.

"I'm proud to endorse @ShontelMBrown for Congress in the OH special election. Shontel made history as the first Black woman to chair her county Dem party, and she'll work to help her state and our country recover from COVID," Clinton wrote in a Twitter post last month.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has also endorsed Brown and will campaign with her this week.

Progressives Back Turner

While Brown enjoys the support of Clinton and other Democratic figures, progressives have rallied behind Turner.

Both Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have endorsed Turner and Sanders will campaign for her later this week.

"The upcoming congressional election in Ohio has everything to do with the future of the Democratic Party. Will Democrats stand with the working class and have the courage to take on wealthy special interests? I know that @ninaturner will, which is why I strongly support her," Sanders wrote in a recent Twitter message.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Net Worth Revealed Amid Divorce

July 27, 2021

New CDC Data Sheds Light On Breakthrough Coronavirus Infections

July 27, 2021

WWE Rumors: Aliyah Could Replace Doudrop As Eva Marie's New Sidekick

July 27, 2021

NFL Rumors: Packers Agree To Several Conditions To Convince Aaron Rodgers To Stay In Green Bay

July 27, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

July 27, 2021

Matt Damon Explains Why He Got 'Choked Up' At 'Stillwater' Premiere

July 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.