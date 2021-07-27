Bill Gates Net Worth Revealed Amid Divorce

Bill Gates, who cofounded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, has long been one of the richest men in the world.

Over the years, the businessman has made dozens of lavish purchases, but he has also spent a fortune on charity.

Bill and his wife Melinda announced in May that they are ending their 27-year marriage, but said they plan to continue working together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates is thought to be worth around $130 billion and is currently the fourth-richest person on the planet.