New CDC Data Sheds Light On Breakthrough Coronavirus Infections

The new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, which originally surfaced in India, is said to be far more transmissible than other variants, largely because it can evade antibodies from infections and vaccines.

Fully vaccinated individuals are thought to be protected against severe disease and death, even with Delta, but science shows that breakthrough cases -- where a person gets COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated -- can still occur.

New data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows how common breakthrough infections really are.