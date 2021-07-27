WWE Rumors: Aliyah Could Replace Doudrop As Eva Marie's New Sidekick

Nhooph Al-Areebi, who is popularly known by her ring name Aliyah, recently took a huge step forward in her wrestling career. Six years after she signed her first contract with WWE, Aliyah finally became an official member of the main roster. Earlier this month, reports have spread that Aliyah would be heading to WWE Raw.

According to PWInsider, WWE Raw has decided to trade Mandy Rose to NXT in exchange for Aliyah. The deal did no longer come as a surprise to some fans as Aliyah's moved to WWE Raw has been the subject of rumors for over a month.