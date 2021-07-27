NFL Rumors: Packers Agree To Several Conditions To Convince Aaron Rodgers To Stay In Green Bay

Instead of immediately finding him a new home, the Packers tried to find a way to convince Rodgers to stay. Recently, ESPN's Schefter revealed that the Packers offered a list of "concessions" to Rodgers and successfully persuaded him to return to Green Bay for at least another season.

"To ensure the return of their reigning NFL MVP quarterback, the Packers now are offering concessions to try to persuade Aaron Rodgers to return to Green Bay for at least one more season, per league sources," Schefter reported. "Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually agreed-upon terms that are close to persuading Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it."