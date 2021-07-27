NFL Rumors: Packers Agree To Several Conditions To Convince Aaron Rodgers To Stay In Green Bay

Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is one of the veteran NFL superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. When the 2020 NFL season had come to an end, there were growing speculations around the league about Rodger's future with the Packers. In late April, Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that the 37-year-old quarterback was "so disgruntled" with the Packers that he informed some members of the organization that he's no longer interested in playing another season in Green Bay.