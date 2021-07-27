Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Britney Funding Florida Condo In Bikini

Jamie Lynn Spears is clapping back at suggestions her superstar sister Britney Spears paid for her $1 million Florida condo while sharing bikini-clad content. The 30-year-old Netflix star, this year saying she and her daughters have been receiving death treats after the publicly backed the "Toxic" singer, is fresh from a statement Instagram post, one seemingly seeing the Sweet Magnolias actress slam suggestions Britney was behind her holiday home.

On Monday, Jamie Lynn posted photos of her luxury vacation at The Ritz Carlton, saying she doesn't own a condo. Check it out below.