Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Britney Funding Florida Condo In Bikini

Jamie Lynn Spears close up
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears is clapping back at suggestions her superstar sister Britney Spears paid for her $1 million Florida condo while sharing bikini-clad content. The 30-year-old Netflix star, this year saying she and her daughters have been receiving death treats after the publicly backed the "Toxic" singer, is fresh from a statement Instagram post, one seemingly seeing the Sweet Magnolias actress slam suggestions Britney was behind her holiday home.

On Monday, Jamie Lynn posted photos of her luxury vacation at The Ritz Carlton, saying she doesn't own a condo. Check it out below.

Sharing Vacation Snaps

Jamie Lynn Spears in sweats with her daughters
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They came as a series of solo or family snaps, including husband Jamie Watson, 13-year-old daughter Maddie, and 3-year-old Ivey. Jamie Lynn, who sent out a leggy bathroom selfie while in a patterned t-shirt, also shared tender photos of her girls with their faces blurred out, plus a hotel room bikini selfie featuring her husband.

Reports had, earlier this summer, suggested that Jamie Lynn was the only member of Britney's family not on the singer's payroll. Those reports were quickly followed by ones suggesting Britney footed the condo bill.

Scroll For The Photos

Jamie Lynn, whose condo in Destin, Florida was purchased via a trust owned by Britney since 2000, told her fans: "I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s at the Ritz anyway🌊."

"Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’🤍🤍 Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol," she added. Swipe for the gallery below - scroll for more photos.

Death Threats After Backing Britney

Britney Spears in shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

July saw JLS disable her Instagram comments after she claimed receiving death threats. The Zoey 101 alum had supported her sister, although it's since turned into a hate storm as Britney takes to Instagram, slamming her own sibling for not having shown support.

“Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves,” JLS wrote on Instagram. “But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.

As to the condo, Jamie Lynn referenced it in a 2016 interview and a 2015 tweet.

Britney Slams Her

The condo is listed as property belonging to Britney in 2009 conservatorship filings - mixed messages between last week's report from The Sun and Jamie Lynn's denial today. The actress has also been called out by Britney on Instagram, this after she wrote: “May the peace of the lord be with you, and your spirit."

Seemingly shading her sibling, Britney took to her feed, writing: “May the Lord wrap your mean a-- up in joy today….”

Jamie Lynn went onto edit out her initial caption, seen above.

