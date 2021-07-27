Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Would Be Very Pleased' To Be Traded To Miami Heat

US Politics

Joe Biden Will Resign Or Face The 25th Amendment, Ex-White House Doctor Says

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

TV

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Addresses Sexual Abuse In #FreeBritney Shirt

McKayla Maroney car selfie
McKaylaMaroney/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is posing in a #FreeBritney shirt as she calls out abusers and backs 39-year-old singer Britney Spears. The 25-year-old vault queen, set to release a book centering around her side of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal, today updated for her 1.3 million Instagram followers and in a statement way.

A touching post seeing the London 2012 Olympics face go both vulnerable and empowering came with her in an all-white look, with the caption talking resilience. See it below.

'Speaking Up'

McKayla Maroney black top selfie
McKaylaMaroney/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. McKayla, who joins gymnasts including 24-year-old Simone Biles and 26-year-old Aly Raisman in claiming disgraced USA Gymnastics coach medic Larry Nassar abused them, posed indoors in pants matching a white and cropped shirt - the latter bore a photo of "Toxic" singer Britney, currently in the news for her conservatorship battles).

"From my experience speaking up about abuse is extremely exhausting physically, mentally, and emotionally," Maroney opened, saying that gymnastics taught her to be "tough" and to "overcome all obstacles."

See The Photos Below

Continuing that most people consider her "bubbly," the GEICO face added: "So calling out abusers, and dwelling on all the dark negative pieces of my past felt extremely wrong for me."

"I hated the depressing tone my life took on, and how the media portrayed me. I never wanted to be seen as a victim, I just wanted Larry Nassar in jail, and the people who enabled the abuse to be held accountable."

McKayla stated that she needed to "learn the power" of her own voice. More after the snaps.

Resonates With Britney Spears

Britney Spears outdoors with flower crown
BritneySpears/Instagram

Sharing magazine photos of Grammy winner Britney including the singer's famous 2000s spirals and shaved head, McKayla said that Britney's story "resonates with me so much," largely because, much like Spears, she had to "fake it till you make it" to "survive my 2012 Olympics."

"I was just trying to accomplish my dream, but I had abuse coming at me from many angles that I didn’t understand how to process at 15," she continued, then mentioning February 2021-released documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Backing Princess Of Pop

"If you’ve watched the documentary Framing Britney you’ll also see the media is hugely to blame. To this day media bullies celebrities, and athletes with dramatic click bait stories and false reports, for their benefit," McKayla told her fans.

Maroney added that she was "proud" of Britney for speaking out, saying that the singer "deserves to spend the rest of her life healing in peace." She called the people controlling her "criminals," closing with a confident #freebritney.

Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison after 156 women spoke out against his abuse.

Latest Headlines

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

July 26, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Stuns With Big Dinner On A Special Night

July 26, 2021

'RHONJ' Season 12 And 'RHOC' Season 16 To Premiere In Late 2021

July 26, 2021

NFL Imposes New Coronavirus Rules As Vikings Discuss Firing Rick Dennison

July 26, 2021

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

July 26, 2021

4 Things You Didn't Know About Adolf Hitler

July 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.