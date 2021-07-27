Trending Stories
The Best True Crime Documentaries On Hulu

An iPad shows Hulu on its screen.
Shutterstock | 237974625
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

If you're a fan of true crime, Netflix isn't the only streaming service with tons of television series and movies available. In fact, Hulu has quite the selection and we're breaking down some of the very best of the bunch, via Pop Sugar, starting with The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All.

According to the description of the series shared by Hulu, Erik Menendez is seen in this thrilling documentary, which features Erik's most in-depth interview to date and re-examines the murder of his parents, which he and his brother, Lyle Menendez, were convicted of acting out.

Cult Favorite 'Forensic Files' Is Available On Hulu

A pair of handcuffs lies over a chart with fingerprints.
Shutterstock | 191411740

Another must-see true crime series is Forensic Files, which has long been considered a cult favorite.

"Forensic Files profiles intriguing crimes, accidents, and outbreaks of disease from around the world. Follow coroners, medical examiners, law enforcement personnel and legal experts as they seek the answers to baffling and mysterious cases, which have been ripped from the headlines," reads a description shared by Hulu of the series.

"Forensic Files puts a new spin on the “whodunit” genre and will satisfy the most ardent true-crime buffs," the description adds.

Listen To Harrowing 9-11 Calls In 'Panic 9-11'

A woman in a red shirt and mask makes a phone call.
Shutterstock | 178273132

In similar form to that of Forensic Files, Cold Case Files is non-fiction series, spotlighting certain crimes on each episode.

"The series examines each piece of forensic evidence, each witness, each possible lead, and each turn in the road that ultimately leads detectives to their killer. Cold Case Files is a pioneer in the nonfiction forensics genre," a description explains.

Panic 9-1-1, which includes just nine episodes, is another option with thrilling accounts from people who made real-life 9-11 calls in a series of emergencies.

The Story Of Laci Peterson's Murder Is Featured In A New Documentary

A Laci Peterson billboard is seen from when she was missing.
Gettyimages | Justin Sullivan

One of the most intriguing murders of this day and age would likely go to that of Laci Peterson, who was killed in cold blood while eight-months pregnant.

The Murder of Laci Peterson follows the story of Peterson, who went missing in Modesto, California, before her body was discovered in a lake, "prompting a massive search and an intense police focus on her husband Scott."

Scott Peterson was sentenced to the death penalty but in 2020, that ruling was overturned and he is now serving a life sentence.

'Deadly Women' Gets Into The Minds Of The Criminals Featured

A person lies dead in a yellow shirt.
Shutterstock | 1082948

In the Deadly Women docu-series, which was initially released in 2013, the motives of the world's deadliest women are featured as expert opinions are given.

"Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind," a description of the show shared by Hulu reads.

