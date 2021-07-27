Matt Damon Explains Why He Got 'Choked Up' At 'Stillwater' Premiere

Matt Damon's new film, Stillwater, recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and, right away, it was clear to everyone that the movie was a hit.

Following the conclusion of the film, Damon and his team received a standing ovation that lasted a whopping five minutes.

Understandably, Damon got emotional in that moment.

"You got choked up," CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Seth Doane told Damon during a recent interview.

"Man, I just was overwhelmed," Damon replied, giving a nod to the restrictions the film industry had been under for over a year.