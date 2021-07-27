Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Would Be Very Pleased' To Be Traded To Miami Heat

US Politics

Joe Biden Will Resign Or Face The 25th Amendment, Ex-White House Doctor Says

TV

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

Celebrities

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Nastia Liukin close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is getting the thumbs-down after a mind-blowing upside-down splits snap came with her promoting prescription drugs. The 31-year-old former athlete, followed by 1 million on Instagram, is fresh from her latest promo, one that adds to her existing influencing portfolio as she shouts out brands from Facebook App and Dove skincare to her high-profile Pottery Brand partnership.

Fans, impressed by the flexibility as Nastia revealed being a former migraine sufferer, were less-than-enthused by the post's agenda. See why below.

Migraine Promo

Nastia Liukin leotard selfie
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one seeing Liukin join the pile of celebrities slammed for their prescription drug promos - Khloe Kardashian and Jessica Simpson are just two.

The snap showed Nastia powerfully balancing in a perfect and pointed-toe split while on a high gym beam. The 2008 all-around champion, wearing cute, candy-pink leggings and a matching sports bra, showed off her muscle machine of a body, with the caption opening with a reference to her having retired back in 2012 and aged just 22.

See The Photo Below

Addressing her fans, Nastia wrote: "STILL GOT IT, kind of! Training looks a lot different these days than it once did. What some of you might not know is that I struggled with frequent #migraines leading up to some very special moments in my life."

Nastia, who called her migraines "debilitating," added that she had no "solution." The one she found was quickly mentioned, though. "After years of migraines, I discovered Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg, which alleviates pain quickly and lets me get back to the important things in life," she added.

See the response after the photo.

Fans Aren't Feeling It

Nastia Liukin poses in a gym
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia, who confirmed the post was a paid one and included full regulatory disclaimers as she encouraged fans to name-drop the drug to their doctor, was told:

"What's up with all the ads for pharmaceuticals. First Laurie, now Nastia. I get that influencers need to advertise for stuff in order to earn their income, but why pharmaceuticals?"

"Pharmaceutical ad. Yiiiikes," another wrote, with a third fan saying: "Ads for medications should be illegal. This is embarrassing." Nastia does not appear to have addressed the backlash. More photos below.

What's The Pay?

Nastia, whose influencing gigs have also seen her shout out Olay, Revolve, and Bondi Boost, is in a decent position to profit from IG promos thanks to her 1 million followers. Per Vox, the pay is decent once the following is healthy.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!" they state.

Latest Headlines

Matt Damon Explains Why He Got 'Choked Up' At 'Stillwater' Premiere

July 27, 2021

The Best True Crime Documentaries On Hulu

July 27, 2021

Britney Spears Impresses Wearing Only Backyard Daisy Dukes

July 27, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Britney Funding Florida Condo In Bikini

July 27, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Addresses Sexual Abuse In #FreeBritney Shirt

July 27, 2021

Blake Moynes Reacts To Michelle Young Becoming ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jokes He'll Join Season

July 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.