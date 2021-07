Could Blake Moynes actually join his third season of The Bachelorette?

Following a stint on the 16th season of the series, which first starred Clare Crowley, who ultimately made an early exit from the show to pursue her relationship with Dale Moss, and later featured Tayshia Adams, Moynes joined The Bachelorette for season 17 in hopes of finding love with Katie Thurston.

As Thurston's season continues to play out, Moynes is weighing in on the upcoming 18th season, which stars Michelle Young.