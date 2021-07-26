NFL Imposes New Coronavirus Rules As Vikings Discuss Firing Rick Dennison

Several outlets reported Friday that the Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with offensive line coach Rick Dennison after he refused to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

A Vikings spokesperson told HuffPost ​that Dennison has not been fired yet, but noted that discussions with the coach were "ongoing" and that he is required to get vaccinated.

"At this time, Coach Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements of those protocols. We will adhere to the requirements of the protocols and of applicable law," the spokesperson said.