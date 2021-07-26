4 Things You Didn't Know About Adolf Hitler

As the dictator of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler initiated World War II and orchestrated the Holocaust, the most heinous crime of modern history.

Countless books have been written about Hitler and, at this point, it is common knowledge that he was a failed painter who was rejected from the Vienna Academy of Art, enlisted in the Bavarian Army during World War I, entered politics after the war and then rose to power.

Even those acquainted with Hitler's biography, however, might not be familiar with these less-known facts.