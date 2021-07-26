NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Would Be Very Pleased' To Be Traded To Miami Heat

In the past months, the Heat have already been linked to several quality players who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer. One of the most interesting trade targets for the Heat in the 2021 offseason is All-Star small forward Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram is yet to officially demand a trade from the Pelicans but if they decide to move him, Adam Borai of Five Reasons Sports Network revealed that the former No. 2 pick "would be very pleased" to be sent to the Heat.

"I can report that Brandon Ingram would be very pleased with a potential trade to Miami," Borai wrote. "Pelicans’ executive David Griffin will most likely be playing hardball if these talks were to progress."