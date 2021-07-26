NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Would Be Very Pleased' To Be Traded To Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are one of the aspiring contenders that are expected to make major upgrades on their roster this summer. Though they currently have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on their team, the Heat obviously still need another star in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.
Having a huge salary cap space and a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Heat would be in a strong position to acquire a big name in the 2021 offseason.