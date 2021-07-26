Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Would Be Very Pleased' To Be Traded To Miami Heat

Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Miami Heat are one of the aspiring contenders that are expected to make major upgrades on their roster this summer. Though they currently have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on their team, the Heat obviously still need another star in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Having a huge salary cap space and a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Heat would be in a strong position to acquire a big name in the 2021 offseason.

Brandon Ingram Interested In Playing For Heat

In the past months, the Heat have already been linked to several quality players who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer. One of the most interesting trade targets for the Heat in the 2021 offseason is All-Star small forward Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram is yet to officially demand a trade from the Pelicans but if they decide to move him, Adam Borai of Five Reasons Sports Network revealed that the former No. 2 pick "would be very pleased" to be sent to the Heat.

"I can report that Brandon Ingram would be very pleased with a potential trade to Miami," Borai wrote. "Pelicans’ executive David Griffin will most likely be playing hardball if these talks were to progress."

Brandon Ingram Gets Legitimate Shot At NBA Title

It wouldn't be surprising if Ingram is really interested in playing for the Heat. The Pelicans may have shown improvements with their performance last season but unless they make multiple roster upgrades, they are still years away from contending for the NBA championship title. Leaving the Pelicans to team up with Butler and Adebayo in Miami would give Ingram a legitimate chance of making his first appearance in the playoffs and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Also, Borai believes that joining the Heat would help Ingram maximize his on-court potential and speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Brandon Ingram's On-Court Impact On Heat

Ingram would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Heat. His potential arrival in Miami would help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor and allow them to form their own "Big Three" with Butler and Adebayo next season. He would give the Heat a prolific scorer, as well as a decent rebounder, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

Last season, Ingram averaged 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Heat Could Use Duncan Robinson As Main Trade Chip To Acquire Brandon Ingram

In the potential blockbuster deal that would send Ingram to South Beach, the Heat could offer a trade package centered on Duncan Robinson. As Borai noted, the Pelicans have a "well-known interest" in Robinson, who is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Robinson would give the Heat a young sharpshooter who perfectly fits the timeline of Zion Williamson.

Aside from Robinson, the Pelicans are also expected to demand the inclusion of Tyler Herro and multiple future first-round picks in the Heat's offer for Ingram.

