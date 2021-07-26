Team USA Players 'Frustrated' With Coach Gregg Popovich's Offensive Strategy In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

The USA men's national basketball team headed into the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics as one of the heavy favorites to win the gold medal. That wasn't surprising at all since their 12-man roster consists of some of the best players in the NBA, including Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. Unfortunately, despite having a star-studded roster, Team USA still had a rough start in the Olympics.

On Sunday night, Team USA ended their 25-game winning streak in the Olympics after being upset by Team France, 83-76.