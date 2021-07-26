Anthony Fauci Says U.S. Headed In 'Wrong Direction' On COVID-19, Floats Booster Shots & Mask Mandates

The Delta variant of COVID-19, which originally surfaced in India, is spreading rapidly in countries across the world, including the United States.

Governments in Europe and elsewhere have imposed various restrictions, with some recommending that even those who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the federal government and states across the nation should consider doing the same.

Here's what Fauci said.