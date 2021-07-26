NBA Rumors: LA Lakers 'Discussed' Trading Kyle Kuzma For Buddy Hield, Per Shams Charania

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be aggressive on the trade market this summer. Though injuries and fatigue were mostly blamed for their failed attempt to defend their throne last season, the Lakers may also need to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year.

Despite their limited trade assets, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is expected to find a way to add quality players that would help James and Davis carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.