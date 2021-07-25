Trending Stories
Anthony Fauci Says Mask Mandates For Vaccinated Americans Are 'Under Active Consideration'

Anthony Fauci speaks in Congress.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

During a Sunday appearance on CNN's State of the Union, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that mask mandates could soon return for vaccinated Americans amid the surge in the Delta coronavirus variant, Breitbart reported.

“You know, Jake, this is under active consideration," he said to Jake Tapper about the possibility of more mask mandates.

Fauci's remarks come as the Delta variant drives surges in coronavirus cases, specifically in states like Texas, Florida, and Missouri, as reported by The Hill.

Fauci Suggested Masks Wouldn't Be Required Outdoors

According to Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likely would only mandate masks indoors.

"But I think what you are seeing, even though as of our conversation at this moment, the CDC still says and recommends that if you are vaccinated fully, that you do not need to wear a mask indoors," he said.

Still, Fauci said that for certain regions, such as Los Angeles County, the final decision on mask mandates for vaccinated Americans in various situations will fall into the hands of local officials.

Masking Guidance Is Currently Unchanged

As reported by Reuters, the CDC guidance for masks has yet to change, despite the increase in Delta variant cases.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday did not say whether the government agency was considering changing current guidance, which is relaxed so vaccinated Americans are not required to wear face coverings in most public areas.

"Her comments coincided with reports that administration officials were discussing whether to shift guidance about masking in response to outbreaks caused by the Delta variant," Reuters reported.

Joe Biden's Administration Claimed That Experts Are Examining Possible Changes

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

According to Joe Biden's administration, experts are examining the possibility of shifting guidance.

"What they're doing is they're ... investigating every aspect of any change that could or might take place," Biden told reporters.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also underlined that the final decision would be made by the CDC.

Walensky claimed that the Delta variant now makes up over 80 percent of new coronavirus in America.

The deadly variant first surfaced in India and is now present in over 90 countries, per Reuters.

Republicans Are Pushing Back On Mandates

Republican lawmakers have pushed back on the suggestion that more mask mandates are necessary.

According to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, there should be no mandates for masks or vaccines.

"I think it should be simple. There should be no mandates. No vaccine mandates, and no mask mandates. We should respect individual liberty. When it comes to vaccines I believe in vaccines."

Cruz noted that his family has been vaccinated but underlined "individual liberty and responsibility."

According to Cruz, Americans can make their own decision via "cost-benefit analysis."

