Anthony Fauci Says Mask Mandates For Vaccinated Americans Are 'Under Active Consideration'

During a Sunday appearance on CNN's State of the Union, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that mask mandates could soon return for vaccinated Americans amid the surge in the Delta coronavirus variant, Breitbart reported.

“You know, Jake, this is under active consideration," he said to Jake Tapper about the possibility of more mask mandates.

Fauci's remarks come as the Delta variant drives surges in coronavirus cases, specifically in states like Texas, Florida, and Missouri, as reported by The Hill.