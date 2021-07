According to Pelosi, the storming of the Capitol on January 6 was an "insurrection" and an attack on American democracy as a whole.

“We’ve had an unprecedented action, an assault, an insurrection against our building on a day that the Constitution required us, by the Constitution, to validate the work of the Electoral College."

The storming of the Capitol followed Donald Trump's Stop the Steal rally nearby and was a protest of the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.