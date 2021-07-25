Donald Trump Investigation Could Be Sidelined By Crime Spike, Report Says

In a recent piece for Raw Story, Brett Bachman contends that Fulton County Districy Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into Donald Trump's alleged pressure campaign on Georgia officials to overturn the 2020 election could be sidelined by a spike in crime.

Bachman pointed to a report from Business Insider that claimed a backlog of over 12,000 workaday cases has surged in Willis' jurisdiction.

According to the report, the majority of this backlog comes from violent crime and coronavirus closures that were mandated by the court.