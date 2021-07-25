Trending Stories
US Politics

Joe Biden Will Resign Or Face The 25th Amendment, Ex-White House Doctor Says

Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Involve Brandon Ingram, Damian Lillard & Ben Simmons

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

Celebrities

'Maxim' Stunner Hannah Palmer Goes Totally Nude And Flashes Major Sideboob In Racy New Post

Donald Trump Investigation Could Be Sidelined By Crime Spike, Report Says

Donald Trump stares up off camera.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In a recent piece for Raw Story, Brett Bachman contends that Fulton County Districy Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into Donald Trump's alleged pressure campaign on Georgia officials to overturn the 2020 election could be sidelined by a spike in crime.

Bachman pointed to a report from Business Insider that claimed a backlog of over 12,000 workaday cases has surged in Willis' jurisdiction.

According to the report, the majority of this backlog comes from violent crime and coronavirus closures that were mandated by the court.

There Is Pressure To Focus Resources On Crime

Amid the spike in crime, Willis will likely face pressure to funnel resources into addressing this issue over the Trump investigation.

Michael Moore, a U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia during Barack Obama's presidency, spoke to Insider about the pressure that Willis likely faces from residents.

"So are you going to dump all your resources into this [Trump] case that may turn into nothing? Or are you going to do your job and represent the people who have voted you in?"

Willis Asked For More Funding

As reported by Raw Story, Willis sought additional funding for her office earlier this month — more than $7 million.

The outlet pointed to local reports that suggest the board and its chairman, Rob Pitts, might provide Willis with such additional funds.

Still, the Trump probe is unprecedented for a count district attorney, and it's unclear if additional funding will be sufficient to properly equip Willis' team with the tools it needs to tackle the investigation.

Clint Rucker, a former Fulton County assistant district attorney, noted that nothing remotely close to the Trump probe has ever come through the DA's office.

Trump Might Have Broken State Laws

Donald Trump speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Melissa Sue Gerrits

Willis' investigation examines whether Trump broke state laws in his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

As The Inquisitr reported, the criminal probe was launched in February 2021.

According to a letter Willis sent to state officials, which can be read at NPR, Trump could have broken various state laws via "the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election's administration."

Rudy Giuliani Could Also Face Charges

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was a part of his team that fought against the 2020 election results, could also be charged in relation to Willis' investigation.

As The Inquisitr reported, Willis and her team are examining whether the alleged false claims Giuliani made before state legislative committees were a violation of Georgia law that prohibits fictitious, false, or fraudulent statements made within the jurisdiction of any local government department or agency.

Reports suggest that Giuliani could face racketeering charges for his alleged crimes.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden Will Resign Or Face The 25th Amendment, Ex-White House Doctor Says

July 24, 2021

NSA Admits To Unmasking Tucker Carlson, Report Says

July 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal 'Would Welcome Joining' Celtics, Warriors, Heat Or Sixers

July 24, 2021

Donald Trump's Election Audit Fundraising Is Really A Money-Making Scheme, Biographer Suggests

July 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & No. 7 Pick

July 24, 2021

4 Tips To Become More Attractive To Women

July 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.