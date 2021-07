Jackson previously claimed that Biden suffers from cognitive decline.

"I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on,” he said earlier this month during another Fox News appearance.

"You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening."

Jackson is one of many who have voiced concern about Biden's cognitive health.

Still, others have suggested that the claims are overblown. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed back on such speculation, as The Inquisitr reported.