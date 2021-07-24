NSA Admits To Unmasking Tucker Carlson, Report Says

A new report from The Record claims that a National Security Agency review revealed that the agency unmasked Fox News Host Tucker Carlson.

Although Carlson previously accused the agency of spying on him, the review found that the host's communications were not targeted.

However, the host was unmasked after his name was mentioned in third-party communications.

Unmasking is a process in which government officials can obtain the identities of American citizens that are in intelligence reports — so long as there is an official reason.