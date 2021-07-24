NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal 'Would Welcome Joining' Celtics, Warriors, Heat Or Sixers

No matter how many times they say that they don't have any plan of trading him, rumors couldn't just stop from swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. With their inability to build a legitimate title contender around him, most people continue to believe that Beal would be moved at some point in the 2021 offseason.
Citing a source with direct knowledge of the All-Star shooting guard's thinking, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that Beal may consider demanding a trade from the Wizards before the 2021 NBA Draft.