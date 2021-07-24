NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal 'Would Welcome Joining' Celtics, Warriors, Heat Or Sixers

Going all-in for Beal would definitely be worth it for the Celtics, Warriors, Heat, and the Sixers.

"Beal's the guy right now," an assistant GM told Bleacher Report. "The one guy that could be available, that could help you win the whole thing."

Beal would be an incredible acquisition for aspiring contenders like the Celtics, Warriors, Heat, and the Sixers. He would give them one of the league's best active scorers, as well as a decent playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Also, with his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he won't have a hard time making himself with a team that already has multiple superstars on their roster.