Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Involve Brandon Ingram, Damian Lillard & Ben Simmons

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Basketball

Proposed Trade Would Send Christian Wood & Eric Gordon To Warriors For Package Centered On James Wiseman

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Form Blazers' 'Big 3' Of Gordon Hayward, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum

Joe Biden Losing Support In Dozens Of Key Battleground Districts, Poll Shows

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
News
Nathan Francis

Joe Biden has enjoyed mostly strong approval ratings since taking office, but a new poll released by the opposing party finds that he is lacking support on one key issue.

The poll, conducted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, found that the Biden administration was receiving lower marks on border security efforts in 85 key battleground districts. The issue of protecting America's southern border with Mexico had been one of Donald Trump's top priorities and a major point of attack for Republicans against Biden.

Biden Struggles On Border Issues

Joe Biden speaks at the White House.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

In a poll of voters in 85 battleground Congressional districts, the NRCC found that border security was the second most important issue behind jobs and the economy. On this front, voters had a largely negative view of the way the Biden administration was handling the issue.

"President Biden’s job approval rating on this issue remains dismal (38% approve – 55% disapprove)," the poll noted. "In fact, 43% of all voters in these districts strongly disapprove of Biden’s handling of the issue (only 13% strongly approve)."

Border Efforts

Joe Biden signs an executive order.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

As the Washington Post reported, Biden came into office vowing to transform the nation's approach to border security. Donald Trump's administration has been widely panned for policies that critics saw as purposely cruel, including the controversial decision to separate migrant children from their parents and place them in detention centers.

But as Biden rolled back Trump's directives, the situation at the border grew more serious and the United States saw the biggest surge in migrants in close to 20 years, the report noted.

Responding To The Crisis

Kamala Harris speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

The Biden administration took a hands-on response to the surge at the border, with Biden enlisting Vice President Kamala Harris to take charge. She made a visit to the border and publicly called on migrants to turn around and go home, though the issue remained a sticky one for the Biden administration. Republicans have continued to hammer Biden on the issue, painting his approach as weak and insufficient to handle the growing number of migrants showing up at the border.

Biden's Overall Support Remains Strong

Joe Biden delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

While he may be struggling with targeted voters on some issues, Biden's nationwide support has remained relatively strong -- and very consistent. The polling analysis firm FiveThirtyEight found that his approval rating has barely budged during the first six months in office and remained above 50 percent the entire time.

"His approval has ranged from a high of 55.1 percent on March 22 to a low of 51.1 percent on July 15 — a difference of just 4 percentage points," the report noted.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: GSW's Best Offer For Bradley Beal Would Feature James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins & Three 1st-Rounders

July 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry Interested In Joining LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

July 23, 2021

'Suicide Squad' Director James Gunn Slams Superhero Movies As 'Boring'

July 23, 2021

'RHONY' Producers Are Taking Their Time Casting Season 14

July 23, 2021

Proposed Trade Would Send Christian Wood & Eric Gordon To Warriors For Package Centered On James Wiseman

July 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Form Blazers' 'Big 3' Of Gordon Hayward, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum

July 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.