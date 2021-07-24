NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & No. 7 Pick

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are expected to be aggressive on the trade market this summer. To boost their chances of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic revealed that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are urging the Warriors to use their two first-round selections in the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire someone who can help immediately.

With the request directly coming from their star trio, the Warriors should do everything they can to land another quality player on the trade market in the 2021 offseason.