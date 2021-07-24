NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & No. 7 Pick

Trending Stories
Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are expected to be aggressive on the trade market this summer. To boost their chances of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic revealed that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are urging the Warriors to use their two first-round selections in the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire someone who can help immediately.

With the request directly coming from their star trio, the Warriors should do everything they can to land another quality player on the trade market in the 2021 offseason.

Potential 2021 Offseason Trade Target - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam going coast to coast
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block. These include veteran small forward Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report created a list of potential trade packages that would enable the Warriors to land a "new star" this summer.

To acquire Siakam in the 2021 offseason, Bailey suggested that the Warriors could offer the Raptors James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, and the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Warriors Add Fourth Superstar

Pascal Siakam going up against Chris Paul
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

Siakam would be an interesting addition to the Warriors. His potential arrival in Bay Area is expected to significantly improve the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor and fulfill their dream of adding a fourth superstar to their roster.

Siakam would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option next to Curry and Thompson, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, versatile defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Pascal Siakam Fills KD's Spot

Pascal Siakam guarding Kevin Durant
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Siakam may not be as good as Kevin Durant but compared to Andrew Wiggins, he's more capable of filling the huge hole that he left at the small forward position. Aside from being a great scorer, Siakam could also be tasked to guard the opposing team's best player in crucial situations.

Siakam won't have a hard time building chemistry with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State. With the years he spent with Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, and Kyle Lowry in Toronto, he has learned how to efficiently co-exist alongside other superstars on the court.

Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade

James Wiseman finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

The proposed trade deal worth be worth exploring for the Raptors if they no longer believe that Siakam is the player that would lead them to their second NBA championship title. By sending him to Golden State, they would be receiving a younger replacement for him in the wing in Wiggins, a long-term answer at the starting center position in Wiseman, and a lottery selection in the upcoming draft.

Wiggins and Wiseman could join Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Raptors would try to build in the North.

